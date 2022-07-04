PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $64.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

