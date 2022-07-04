PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.05 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.