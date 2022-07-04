PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $103.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.