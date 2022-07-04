Peavine Capital LLC Invests $72.36 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 673,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,356,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 14.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peavine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.