Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 990 ($12.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.33.

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $23.29 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

