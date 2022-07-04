PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

