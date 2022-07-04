PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 70,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $251,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

