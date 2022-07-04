Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.