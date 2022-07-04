Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

