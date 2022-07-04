Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

