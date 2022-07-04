Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

