Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,724,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
PMNXF opened at $1.10 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
