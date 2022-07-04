Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,724,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

PMNXF opened at $1.10 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

