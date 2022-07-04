Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

