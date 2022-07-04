Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $160.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

