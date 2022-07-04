Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 437 ($5.36).

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 385 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:PETS opened at GBX 310 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,240.00. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($122,542.33). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($252,153.11).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

