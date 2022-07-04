Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 79,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 62,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

