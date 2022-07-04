Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

