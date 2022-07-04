Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $81,970,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.