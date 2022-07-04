PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 39.4% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.