PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 39.4% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

