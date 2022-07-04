Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.03.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
