Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.03.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,024 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.