Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,566.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

