Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PGUCY opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

