Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of PGUCY opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.
About Prosegur Cash (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosegur Cash (PGUCY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.