Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:PHCF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

