Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:PHCF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.