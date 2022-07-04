Puma (PUM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Puma (ETR: PUM):

6/30/2022 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($112.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/29/2022 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($127.66) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/29/2022 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/28/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/27/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

6/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €72.00 ($76.60) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($112.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/23/2022 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/14/2022 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/14/2022 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($112.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/13/2022 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2022 – Puma was given a new €118.00 ($125.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ETR PUM opened at €62.30 ($66.28) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.86. Puma Se has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

