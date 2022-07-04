Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,793 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,357,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

