Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,595 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. American Express has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

