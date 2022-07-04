Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,739 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

