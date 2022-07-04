Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

