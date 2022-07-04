Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $73.67 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

