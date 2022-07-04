Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

