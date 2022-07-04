Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $311,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 86.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,069 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.