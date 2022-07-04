Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

