Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $43.28 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

