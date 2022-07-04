Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,827,916.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $595.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

