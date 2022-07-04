Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SBLK opened at $23.40 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

