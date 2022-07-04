Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,168 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

