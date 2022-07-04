Purus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

