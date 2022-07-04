Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.