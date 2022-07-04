Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes $609,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

