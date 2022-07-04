Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

