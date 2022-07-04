Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.