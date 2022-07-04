Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Decreased by Analyst

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $417.72 on Monday. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

