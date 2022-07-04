Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Cut by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE SEE opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

