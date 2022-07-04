Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.