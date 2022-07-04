Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Boosted by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $184.12 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

