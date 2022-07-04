Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

