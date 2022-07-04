Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.44 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

