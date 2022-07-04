Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $274.91 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average is $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

