Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after buying an additional 244,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

