QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

